Everest Group Releases 2024 Global Loss Triangles

An announcement from Everest Group ( (EG) ) is now available.

Everest Group, Ltd. announced the publication of its Global Loss Triangles for the year ending December 31, 2024, on June 30, 2025. This release is significant for stakeholders as it provides crucial data on the company’s financial performance and risk management strategies, reinforcing Everest’s position as a leader in the reinsurance and insurance industry.

The most recent analyst rating on (EG) stock is a Hold with a $390.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Everest Group stock, see the EG Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks' AI Analyst, EG is a Outperform.

Everest Group’s overall stock score is driven primarily by its strong financial performance, supported by a solid equity base and effective cash flow management. The valuation is reasonable, offering a fair P/E ratio and moderate dividend yield. Despite challenges highlighted in the earnings call, such as elevated combined ratios, the company’s growth in key areas and strategic board appointment are positive factors.

Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd. is a global leader in underwriting, offering top-tier property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance and insurance solutions. With a 50-year history of disciplined underwriting, capital, and risk management, Everest is dedicated to providing opportunities for colleagues, customers, shareholders, and communities worldwide. The company is a component of the S&P 500 index.

