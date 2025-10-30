Evaxion A/S Secures $7.2 Million to Extend Cash Runway

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

On October 30, 2025, Evaxion A/S announced it raised $7.2 million, extending its cash runway to the second half of 2027. This financial boost comes from the sale of shares and the exercise of warrants, strengthening Evaxion’s cash position and equity. The company has also reduced its outstanding warrants by 1.0 million, enhancing its financial stability. This development follows a $7.5 million payment from MSD for licensing a vaccine candidate in September 2025, further supporting Evaxion’s strategic focus on executing its R&D programs and operations.

Spark’s Take on EVAX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, EVAX is a Neutral.

Evaxion Biotech’s overall score is driven by strong technical indicators and positive developments from the earnings call, including R&D progress and financial stability. However, financial performance remains a concern due to ongoing losses and reliance on debt, impacting the valuation negatively.

More about Evaxion Biotech

Evaxion A/S is a clinical-stage TechBio company based in Denmark, specializing in the development of AI-Immunology™ powered vaccines. The company utilizes its proprietary AI platform to create novel immunotherapies targeting cancer, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. Evaxion’s innovative approach aims to transform patient care by providing personalized and targeted treatment options.

Average Trading Volume: 1,582,558

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $36.32M

