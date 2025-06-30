Ev Dynamics Reports Significant Losses in 2025 Annual Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Ev Dynamics (Holdings) Limited ( (HK:0476) ).

Ev Dynamics (Holdings) Limited reported its annual results for the year ended March 31, 2025, revealing a significant financial downturn. The company experienced a gross loss of HK$1,970,000 compared to a profit in the previous year, with a total comprehensive loss of HK$382,370,000. The results reflect substantial impairments, including mining assets and trade receivables, alongside losses from financial asset disposals. These financial challenges may impact the company’s operations and market positioning, signaling potential concerns for stakeholders.

Ev Dynamics (Holdings) Limited operates in the electric vehicle industry, focusing on the development and production of electric vehicles and related components. The company is incorporated in Bermuda and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 522,901

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$89.66M

