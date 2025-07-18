Ev Dynamics Announces Significant Share Issuance Under Specific Mandate

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Ev Dynamics (Holdings) Limited ( (HK:0476) ) is now available.

Ev Dynamics (Holdings) Limited has announced a new share issuance under a specific mandate, involving the subscription of 60,000,000 shares at HK$0.45 per share. This issuance represents a significant portion of the company’s existing share capital and is subject to approval by independent shareholders. The move is expected to impact the company’s operations by potentially increasing its capital base and market presence, while also involving key stakeholders like Mr. Xu David Hua, who has a material interest in the subscription.

More about Ev Dynamics (Holdings) Limited

Ev Dynamics (Holdings) Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability, primarily involved in the industry of electric vehicles and related technologies. The company focuses on the development and production of electric buses and commercial vehicles, aiming to cater to the growing demand for sustainable transportation solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 1,547,361

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$158.9M

