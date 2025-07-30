Ev Dynamics Announces Annual General Meeting and Key Resolutions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Ev Dynamics (Holdings) Limited ( (HK:0476) ) has provided an announcement.

Ev Dynamics (Holdings) Limited has announced its upcoming annual general meeting scheduled for September 29, 2025, in Hong Kong. The meeting will address several key issues, including the re-election of directors, re-appointment of auditors, and authorization for the board to fix remuneration. Additionally, resolutions will be considered to grant directors the power to issue and allot additional shares, enhancing the company’s operational flexibility.

Ev Dynamics (Holdings) Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda, operating in the electric vehicle industry. The company focuses on the development and production of electric vehicles and related technologies.

Average Trading Volume: 1,598,741

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$156.6M

