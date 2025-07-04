Eutelsat Communications Sees Major Shareholder Shift as French Government Acquires Bpifrance Stake

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Eutelsat Communications ( (FR:ETL) ) has provided an announcement.

Eutelsat Communications announced a significant change in its shareholder structure as Bpifrance Participations sold its entire stake in the company to the French Government. This transaction, which was completed through an off-market block sale, resulted in CNP Assurances holding 14,632 shares indirectly. The change in ownership reflects a strategic move by the French Government to consolidate its influence in Eutelsat, potentially impacting the company’s future strategic direction and market positioning.

Eutelsat Communications operates in the satellite communications industry, providing broadcast and broadband services globally. The company focuses on delivering satellite-based connectivity solutions to various sectors, including media, data, and government services.

