Euroz Hartleys Announces AGM Addendum and New MD

Euroz Hartleys Group Limited (AU:EZL) has released an update.

Euroz Hartleys Group Limited announced an addendum to its Annual General Meeting notice, detailing the appointment of Tim Bunney as Managing Director and the inclusion of additional resolutions. Shareholders are advised to submit a Replacement Proxy Form if they wish to update their voting preferences. This update reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to clear communication and effective governance.

