Europris Expands Urban Presence with New Oslo Store

Europris ASA ( (GB:0RAI) ) has provided an announcement.

Europris ASA has opened its seventh new store of 2025 at Tveita centre in Oslo, marking the fifth store in the city under its urban-focused concept. This expansion aligns with Europris’ growth strategy, which emphasizes physical stores as the main sales channel while also maintaining an online presence. The company’s continued expansion in Norway and Sweden is expected to strengthen its position in the discount retail market.

Europris ASA is a leading discount variety retailer in Norway, offering a wide range of everyday products. The company operates a nationwide network of physical stores and also provides online shopping options. Europris recently expanded its operations by acquiring full ownership of the Swedish retailer ÖoB.

