EuroGroup Laminations Reports Modest Revenue Growth Amid Geopolitical Challenges

EuroGroup Laminations S.p.A ( (IT:EGLA) ) has shared an update.

EuroGroup Laminations reported a 1.6% increase in group revenues for the first half of 2025, reaching €429.2 million, driven by growth in Asia despite challenges in North America and Europe. The company’s net profit was significantly impacted by exchange rate trends and geopolitical tensions, leading to a decrease in adjusted EBITDA and EBIT. The company has launched an efficiency plan to recover margins and increase cash generation, aiming for a 5% revenue growth and a 12% adjusted EBITDA margin by the end of 2025.

The most recent analyst rating on (IT:EGLA) stock is a Hold with a EUR5.00 price target.

More about EuroGroup Laminations S.p.A

EuroGroup Laminations S.p.A is a global leader in the design, production, and distribution of laminations and cores for E-motors, generators, and transformers. The company focuses on providing solutions for the E-mobility and industrial & infrastructure sectors, with a significant market presence in Asia, Europe, and North America.

Average Trading Volume: 682,145

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: €583M

