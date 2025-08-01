EuroGroup Laminations Announces Major Share Sale and Delisting Plan

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

EuroGroup Laminations S.p.A ( (IT:EGLA) ) has provided an update.

EuroGroup Laminations S.p.A announced a major transaction involving the sale of 45.7% of its share capital to Ferrum Investment Ltd. This transaction includes a Sale Agreement and a Co-Investment Agreement, which aim to delist the company’s shares from Euronext Milan. The agreements also outline the future corporate structure and governance, impacting the company’s market positioning and shareholder dynamics.

The most recent analyst rating on (IT:EGLA) stock is a Hold with a EUR5.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on EuroGroup Laminations S.p.A stock, see the IT:EGLA Stock Forecast page.

More about EuroGroup Laminations S.p.A

EuroGroup Laminations S.p.A is a company listed on Euronext Milan, operating in the manufacturing industry, with a focus on producing laminated products. The company is part of a group of companies and is involved in complex financial transactions, indicating a significant market presence.

Average Trading Volume: 669,062

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: €581.4M

Learn more about EGLA stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

