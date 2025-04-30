EuroDry Ltd. Delays Yearly Report Filing

EuroDry ( (EDRY) ) has released a notification of late filing.

EuroDry Ltd. has announced a delay in filing its Form 20-F (Yearly Report) for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024. The delay is primarily due to challenges in compiling necessary information and completing the approval of audited consolidated financial statements. The company anticipates filing within the 15-day extension period allowed under Rule 12b-25. EuroDry does not expect any significant changes in its financial results compared to the previous fiscal year. The notification was signed by Anastasios Aslidis, the Chief Financial Officer, who emphasized the company’s commitment to compliance.

EuroDry is currently facing significant financial and market challenges. The company’s financial performance is weak, with negative income and cash flow issues. Technical indicators suggest further downside risk. Valuation metrics are unattractive with negative earnings. Although strategic steps are in place, such as fleet expansion and refinancing, the outlook remains cautious due to economic and market uncertainties.

