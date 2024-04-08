Eureka Group Urges Shareholders to Reject Takeover

Aspen Group Limited (AU:APZ) has released an update.

Eureka Group Holdings Limited has issued an official Target’s Statement advising shareholders to reject an unsolicited takeover bid from Aspen Group Limited, deeming the offer as neither fair nor reasonable. The statement includes a unanimous recommendation from Eureka’s Board of Directors and an Independent Expert’s Report, all of which are available for shareholders to review online.

