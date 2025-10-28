EUDA Health Holdings Announces Board Changes with New Director Appointment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from EUDA Health Holdings ( (EUDA) ) is now available.

On October 23, 2025, Wong Kong Yew resigned from his roles at EUDA Health Holdings Limited, including as an independent director and Chairman of the Compensation Committee. His resignation was amicable, with no disputes involved. Subsequently, Huang Bo was appointed as an independent director and took over the roles previously held by Prof. Wong, effective October 24, 2025. Huang Bo’s background includes significant management experience in biotechnology and technology firms, and his current role as General Manager of Shenzhen Key Lock Biotechnology Co., Ltd. is not seen as a conflict of interest in his new position at EUDA.

EUDA Health Holdings Limited operates in the healthcare industry, focusing on the distribution of stem cell therapies and cell immunotherapies in Singapore and Malaysia. The company collaborates with Guangdong Key Lock Health Management Co., Ltd., a key business partner responsible for its current distribution rights.

Average Trading Volume: 119,244

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $87.69M

