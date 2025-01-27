Esyasoft to Acquire Good Energy in Strategic Move to Enhance Green Energy Services

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Join thousands of data-driven investors – Build your Smart Portfolio for personalized insights.

Good Energy ( (GB:GOOD) ) has shared an update.

Good Energy Group PLC is set to be acquired by Esyasoft Investment Holding RSC Limited through a recommended cash offer, valuing the company at approximately £99.4 million. The acquisition aims to leverage synergies between Good Energy’s green energy services and Esyasoft’s smart grid technologies, with plans to expand Good Energy’s customer base and products internationally. This move is expected to strengthen Good Energy’s position in the renewable energy market and aid its transition into a comprehensive green Energy-as-a-Service provider, while addressing capital constraints faced by Good Energy in growing its supply and services business.

More about Good Energy

Good Energy is a pioneering company in the renewable energy sector, originally founded to support climate change solutions through 100% renewable electricity supply. It has developed wind and solar farms, supported community energy projects, and has been recognized as a trusted provider of clean energy services, including solar and heat pump installations. The company has also invested in the EV sector through its stake in Zapmap, a leading EV app and charging data provider in the UK.

YTD Price Performance: 7.19%

Average Trading Volume: 29,084

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £72.04M

See more insights into GOOD stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.