eSun Holdings Reports Financial Losses Amidst Declining Revenues

eSun Holdings ( (HK:0571) ) has provided an update.

eSun Holdings Limited reported its financial results for the year ended 31 July 2025, showing a significant decrease in turnover from HK$1,167,538,000 in 2024 to HK$779,608,000 in 2025. Despite a reduction in selling and marketing expenses and administrative costs, the company experienced a net loss of HK$14,510,000, attributed mainly to lower gross profit and increased operating expenses. The comprehensive loss for the year was HK$12,981,000, indicating ongoing challenges in its financial performance. This announcement highlights the company’s struggle to maintain profitability amidst declining revenues and increased financial pressures, which may impact its market position and stakeholder confidence.

More about eSun Holdings

eSun Holdings Limited, incorporated in Bermuda, operates in the entertainment and media industry. The company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and focuses on providing a range of entertainment services and media products.

Average Trading Volume: 368,976

Current Market Cap: HK$98.33M

