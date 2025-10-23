Essity Announces Strategic Organizational Changes for Profitable Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Essity AB ( ($SE:ESSITY.B) ) has shared an update.

Essity is implementing organizational changes to enhance profitable growth by decentralizing decision-making and increasing accountability across product categories. This includes a cost savings program targeting SEK 1bn in annual savings by the end of 2026, focusing on sales and administrative expenses, with the aim to reinvest in profitable volume growth.

The most recent analyst rating on ($SE:ESSITY.B) stock is a Hold with a SEK285.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Essity AB stock, see the SE:ESSITY.B Stock Forecast page.

More about Essity AB

Essity is a global leader in the hygiene and health industry, providing products, solutions, and services used by a billion people daily. The company operates in approximately 150 countries with renowned brands such as TENA and Tork, and had net sales of SEK 146bn in 2024. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Essity is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Average Trading Volume: 1,250,744

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: SEK181.3B

For an in-depth examination of ESSITY.B stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue