Essex Property Trust Reports Strong Q3 2025 Performance

Essex Property Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust (REIT), specializes in acquiring, developing, and managing multifamily residential properties across the West Coast. In its third quarter of 2025, Essex Property Trust reported a significant increase in net income per diluted share, rising by 39.1% compared to the same period in 2024, primarily due to gains from real estate sales. The company also saw a modest growth in Core Funds from Operations (FFO) per diluted share by 1.5%, surpassing the midpoint of its guidance range. Additionally, Essex achieved a 2.7% growth in same-property revenue and a 2.4% increase in net operating income compared to the previous year. Strategic activities included the acquisition of a new apartment community in San Jose for $100 million and the sale of three communities for a total of $244.7 million. The company also raised its full-year guidance for net income and Core FFO per diluted share, reflecting a positive outlook for the remainder of the year. Looking forward, Essex Property Trust remains optimistic about its growth trajectory, as evidenced by its raised guidance and continued strategic investments in high-yield opportunities.

