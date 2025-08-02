Essential Utilities Reports Robust Q2 2025 Performance

Essential Utilities, Inc. ( (WTRG) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Essential Utilities, Inc. presented to its investors.

Essential Utilities, Inc. is a major publicly traded provider of water, wastewater, and natural gas services in the United States, focusing on sustainable growth and operational excellence. In the second quarter of 2025, Essential Utilities reported strong financial performance with earnings per share rising to $0.38 from $0.28 in the same period last year, driven by increased rates and revenue growth across its business segments. The company also raised its quarterly dividend by 5.25% and invested significantly in infrastructure, including a notable acquisition of the Beaver Falls Wastewater System. Key financial metrics showed a revenue increase of 18.5% to $514.9 million, with net income climbing to $107.8 million. The company continues to expand its footprint through acquisitions and infrastructure investments, planning to invest $7.8 billion through 2029 to enhance its water and gas systems. Looking ahead, Essential Utilities aims to surpass its earnings guidance for 2025 and maintain a strong growth trajectory, supported by strategic investments and acquisitions.

