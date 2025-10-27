Essential Utilities Merges with American Water Works

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Essential Utilities ( (WTRG) ).

On October 26, 2025, Essential Utilities, Inc. and American Water Works Company, Inc. entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger, with Essential becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of American Water. The merger, unanimously approved by both companies’ boards, aims to create a leading U.S. water and wastewater utility with a combined market capitalization of approximately $40 billion. This strategic move is expected to enhance operational efficiency, expand customer reach, and provide long-term growth opportunities for employees while maintaining commitments to community support and water affordability. The merger is also anticipated to be accretive to American Water’s earnings per share in the first year post-transaction, supporting long-term growth targets for earnings and dividends.

Essential Utilities, Inc. is a regulated U.S. water and wastewater utility company that focuses on providing essential services such as safe, clean, reliable, and affordable water and wastewater services. The company has a strong emphasis on sustainability, innovation, and resilience, serving millions of connections across multiple states.

