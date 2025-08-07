Essential Utilities Issues $500M Senior Notes Offering

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Essential Utilities ( (WTRG) ) has provided an announcement.

On August 7, 2025, Essential Utilities, Inc. issued $500 million in 5.250% Senior Notes due 2035, under an indenture agreement with U.S. Bank Trust Company, National Association. The notes, which will mature on August 15, 2035, were part of a registered public offering and include terms for early redemption and events of default. The offering, closed on the same date, was underwritten by BofA Securities, Wells Fargo Securities, and Huntington Securities, with the company agreeing to indemnify the underwriters against certain liabilities.

The most recent analyst rating on (WTRG) stock is a Buy with a $46.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Essential Utilities stock, see the WTRG Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on WTRG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, WTRG is a Outperform.

Essential Utilities showcases strong earnings growth and robust operational performance, supported by strategic infrastructure investments. While financial performance remains strong, high leverage and negative cash flow warrant caution. The stock’s technical indicators suggest neutral momentum, and valuation metrics are average, making the stock a moderate opportunity with some risks.

To see Spark’s full report on WTRG stock, click here.

More about Essential Utilities

Average Trading Volume: 1,802,632

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $10.63B

See more insights into WTRG stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue