Essential Properties Realty Trust Reports Strong Q3 Growth

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant properties net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies operating service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Based in Princeton, New Jersey, the company focuses on freestanding, single-tenant commercial real estate facilities.

In its latest earnings report for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, Essential Properties Realty Trust highlighted a strong financial performance with significant growth in rental revenue and net income compared to the previous year. The company continues to expand its real estate investments and maintain a robust portfolio.

Key financial metrics from the report include a 23.7% increase in rental revenue, reaching $136.5 million for the quarter, and a 33.6% rise in net income attributable to stockholders, amounting to $65.6 million. The company also reported an increase in its real estate investments, with total assets growing to $6.61 billion, up from $5.8 billion at the end of 2024. Additionally, Essential Properties Realty Trust successfully issued common stock and senior unsecured notes, contributing to its financial stability and growth.

Looking ahead, Essential Properties Realty Trust remains focused on strategic acquisitions and maintaining its position in the market. The management is optimistic about the company’s ability to continue delivering strong financial results and enhancing shareholder value through disciplined investment and operational strategies.

