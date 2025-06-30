Esprit Holdings Reports Reduced Losses Amidst Revenue Decline

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Esprit Holdings ( (HK:0330) ) has issued an announcement.

Esprit Holdings Limited announced its annual financial results for the year ending December 31, 2024, reporting a significant reduction in losses compared to the previous year. Despite a decrease in revenue from continuing operations, the company managed to improve its gross profit and reduce its overall loss, signaling potential stabilization in its financial performance. However, the company still faces challenges with substantial losses from discontinued operations, impacting its overall profitability.

More about Esprit Holdings

Esprit Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda, operating in the fashion industry. It focuses on designing and retailing clothing, footwear, accessories, and housewares, primarily targeting the mid-market segment.

YTD Price Performance: -25.76%

Average Trading Volume: 9,536,505

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$277.4M

