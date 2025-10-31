ESLEAD CORPORATION Reports Mixed Financial Results for First Half of 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

ESLEAD CORPORATION ( (JP:8877) ) has provided an announcement.

ESLEAD CORPORATION reported its consolidated financial results for the six months ending September 30, 2025, showing a slight increase in net sales by 0.5% to ¥57,675 million compared to the previous year. Despite the increase in sales, the company experienced a decrease in ordinary profit and profit attributable to owners, indicating challenges in maintaining profitability. The company has revised its dividend forecast upwards, reflecting a positive outlook for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, with expected growth in net sales and operating profit.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:8877) stock is a Buy with a Yen6492.00 price target.

ESLEAD CORPORATION is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily operating in the real estate industry. The company focuses on the development and management of residential and commercial properties, aiming to cater to a diverse market segment.

Average Trading Volume: 24,718

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen83.17B

