ESLEAD CORPORATION Announces Increased Dividends and Revised Forecast

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

ESLEAD CORPORATION ( (JP:8877) ) has shared an update.

ESLEAD CORPORATION announced an increase in its interim dividends and revised its year-end dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2026. The company raised the forecast year-end dividend per share from ¥105 to ¥135, reflecting a significant year-on-year increase in profit and successful business land acquisitions. This decision aligns with its policy to increase shareholder returns in line with corporate value growth.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:8877) stock is a Buy with a Yen6492.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on ESLEAD CORPORATION stock, see the JP:8877 Stock Forecast page.

More about ESLEAD CORPORATION

ESLEAD CORPORATION operates in the real estate industry, focusing on becoming a comprehensive real-estate company. Its primary services include real estate development and management, with a market focus on enhancing corporate value and shareholder returns.

Average Trading Volume: 24,718

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen83.17B

Find detailed analytics on 8877 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue