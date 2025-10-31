Escalade, Inc. Reports Steady Q3 2025 Performance

Escalade ( (ESCA) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Escalade presented to its investors.

Escalade, Inc., headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, is a prominent manufacturer and distributor of sporting goods and indoor/outdoor recreational equipment, known for its diverse brand portfolio including Goalrilla basketball hoops and Bear Archery equipment.

In its third quarter of 2025, Escalade reported stable financial performance with net sales reaching $67.8 million, a slight increase from the previous year. Despite a challenging economic environment, the company maintained its earnings per diluted share at $0.40, reflecting steady consumer demand in key product categories.

Key financial metrics highlighted a gross margin improvement to 28.1%, attributed to operational efficiencies and strategic pricing adjustments, although EBITDA saw a decline to $8.6 million due to a non-recurring gain in the previous year. The company also reduced its total debt by 31.4% compared to the same period last year, showcasing effective debt management.

Looking forward, Escalade remains cautiously optimistic, focusing on supply chain readiness and strategic promotions to navigate the holiday season. The recent acquisition of Gold Tip and Bee Stinger brands is expected to bolster its market position in the archery segment, aligning with its strategy for profitable growth and operational excellence.

