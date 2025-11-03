Equity Story Group Ltd Appoints New Director and Updates Address

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Equity Story Group Ltd. ( (AU:EQS) ) has provided an announcement.

Equity Story Group Ltd has appointed Mr. Alex Baird as a Non-Executive Director to its Board and changed its registered address to Bungendore, ACT. Mr. Baird, with over 30 years of experience in planning and engineering, is expected to enhance the company’s strategic objectives and contribute significantly to its future growth.

More about Equity Story Group Ltd.

Equity Story Group Ltd operates in the financial industry, focusing on providing strategic insights and services related to planning and engineering for large-scale residential and commercial developments, primarily in New South Wales, Australia.

Average Trading Volume: 652,872

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$6.37M

For a thorough assessment of EQS stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue