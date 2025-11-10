Equity Story Group Director Increases Shareholding

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest announcement is out from Equity Story Group Ltd. ( (AU:EQS) ).

Equity Story Group Ltd has announced a significant change in the shareholding of its director, Alexander Baird. Between November 5 and 7, 2025, Baird acquired 350,008 fully paid ordinary shares, increasing his total holdings to 600,008 shares. This on-market trade highlights a notable increase in insider ownership, which could signal confidence in the company’s future prospects and potentially impact investor perceptions.

More about Equity Story Group Ltd.

Equity Story Group Ltd operates in the financial services industry, focusing on providing investment insights and strategies to individual and institutional investors. The company is known for its expertise in equity markets and aims to enhance its clients’ investment decisions through comprehensive analysis and research.

Average Trading Volume: 619,936

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$6.37M

For an in-depth examination of EQS stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue