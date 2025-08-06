Equinox Gold to Release Q2 2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Equinox Gold ( (TSE:EQX) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Equinox Gold Corp. is set to release its unaudited financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2025 on August 13, 2025. This announcement is significant as it provides stakeholders with insights into the company’s recent performance, which could impact investor perceptions and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:EQX) stock is a Hold with a C$9.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Equinox Gold stock, see the TSE:EQX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:EQX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:EQX is a Outperform.

Equinox Gold’s overall score reflects strong financial performance and attractive valuation, countered by moderate technical indicators and mixed earnings call sentiment. Key strengths include robust production figures and strategic growth initiatives, while challenges such as operational disruptions and nonrecurring costs present risks.

More about Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. operates in the mining industry, focusing on gold production. The company is listed on both the Toronto Stock Exchange and the NYSE American, indicating its active participation in North American markets.

Average Trading Volume: 2,352,741

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$6.69B

