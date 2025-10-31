EQT Holdings Announces Director Departure and Securities Interests

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

EQT Holdings Ltd. ( (AU:EQT) ) has provided an announcement.

EQT Holdings Limited announced the cessation of David Glenn Sedgwick as a director effective 30 October 2025. The notice also detailed Mr. Sedgwick’s interests in securities, including his holdings through This Little Black Duck Pty Ltd and Equity Nominees Limited. This change in directorship may impact the company’s governance structure and could have implications for its strategic direction.

EQT Holdings Limited operates in the financial services industry, focusing on providing trustee and wealth management services. The company is known for managing trusts, estates, and offering investment management solutions, catering primarily to individuals, families, and corporate entities.

Average Trading Volume: 87,914

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$621.6M

