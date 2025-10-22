EQL Pharma AB to Present Interim Report for Q2 2025/26

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from EQL Pharma AB ( (SE:EQL) ).

EQL Pharma AB is set to release its interim report for the second quarter of the 2025/26 fiscal year on November 5th, 2025. A video conference presentation will be held by CEO Axel Schörling to discuss the report, offering shareholders and potential investors the opportunity to ask questions, which could provide insights into the company’s current performance and future prospects.

More about EQL Pharma AB

EQL Pharma AB specializes in developing and selling generic drugs that are medically equivalent to original drugs. The company focuses on niche generics with limited competition and operates primarily in the Nordic and European markets. EQL Pharma AB is based in Lund and is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm stock market.

Average Trading Volume: 49,265

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: SEK1.77B

