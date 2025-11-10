EQ Resources Limited Announces Cessation of Securities

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

EQ Resources Limited ( (AU:EQR) ) just unveiled an announcement.

EQ Resources Limited announced the cessation of 19,451,674 securities due to the expiry of options or other convertible securities without exercise or conversion as of November 7, 2025. This development may impact the company’s capital structure and could have implications for its financial strategy and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:EQR) stock is a Buy with a A$0.06 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on EQ Resources Limited stock, see the AU:EQR Stock Forecast page.

More about EQ Resources Limited

EQ Resources Limited operates in the resources industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is primarily engaged in the extraction and production of various minerals, positioning itself as a significant player in the market.

Average Trading Volume: 14,793,074

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$153.8M

