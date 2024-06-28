EpicQuest Education Faces Nasdaq Compliance Challenge

Elite Education Group International (EEIQ) has released an update.

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited, an education provider for students in North America and the UK, has been notified by Nasdaq of a minimum bid price deficiency, with its shares falling below the $1.00 threshold for 30 consecutive days. The company has until December 23, 2024, to regain compliance or potentially face delisting. Despite this challenge, EEIQ’s common shares continue to trade on the Nasdaq without interruption.

