Envirotech Vehicles Extends Earnout Period to 2026

Envirotech Vehicles ( (EVTV) ) has shared an update.

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. completed the acquisition of Maddox Industries on December 18, 2024, and initially agreed on an earnout period for payments to the seller based on revenue, capped at $1 million. On October 20, 2025, the company extended this earnout period to June 17, 2026, maintaining the same terms, which could impact financial planning and stakeholder expectations.

The most recent analyst rating on (EVTV) stock is a Hold with a $1.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Envirotech Vehicles stock, see the EVTV Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on EVTV Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, EVTV is a Neutral.

Envirotech Vehicles is currently struggling with significant financial and operational challenges. The financial performance is the most critical factor, showing persistent losses and cash flow issues. Technical analysis indicates bearish momentum, and valuation metrics are unfavorable due to negative earnings. Without improvements in these areas, the stock remains a high-risk investment.

More about Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. operates in the manufacturing industry, focusing on producing medical gowns through its subsidiary, Maddox Industries. The company has a manufacturing agreement with Maddox Defense and leases a facility in Houston, Texas, for its medical supplies operations.

Average Trading Volume: 383,101

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $5.26M

