Environmental Clean Technologies Announces Upcoming Annual General Meeting

Environmental Clean Technologies Limited ( (AU:ECT) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Environmental Clean Technologies Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 24, 2025, in Melbourne. The meeting will cover the company’s annual report and a non-binding resolution on the remuneration report. Shareholders are encouraged to submit questions in advance and can vote by proxy if unable to attend in person. The outcomes of the meeting could influence the company’s remuneration policies and shareholder engagement strategies.

More about Environmental Clean Technologies Limited

Environmental Clean Technologies Limited operates in the environmental technology industry, focusing on developing and commercializing technologies that aim to reduce carbon emissions and improve energy efficiency.

Average Trading Volume: 1,118,454

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$37.26M

