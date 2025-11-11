Enviri Corporation Reports Mixed Q3 2025 Results

Enviri Corporation ( (NVRI) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Enviri Corporation presented to its investors.

Enviri Corporation, a global leader in environmental services, provides innovative solutions for waste management across various industries, operating in over 150 locations worldwide. In its third quarter of 2025, Enviri Corporation reported revenues of $575 million, with a GAAP consolidated loss from continuing operations amounting to $20 million and an adjusted EBITDA of $74 million. The company has amended its credit agreement to enhance financial flexibility and pursue strategic alternatives.

The third quarter results revealed a mixed performance across Enviri’s business segments. Clean Earth achieved record results with increased revenues of $250 million, driven by higher volumes and service pricing. However, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Rail faced challenges, with the former experiencing a decline in revenues due to divestitures and the latter suffering from weak demand and higher manufacturing costs. The overall adjusted EBITDA margin decreased to 12.9% from 14.8% in the previous year.

Enviri’s net cash provided by operating activities improved significantly to $34 million in Q3 2025, compared to $1 million in the same period last year. Despite the challenges, the company remains optimistic about its strategic initiatives and expects to conclude its strategic alternatives process by year-end. The revised 2025 outlook anticipates adjusted EBITDA between $268 million and $278 million, with free cash flow projected to range from a negative $30 million to $20 million.

Looking ahead, Enviri Corporation is focused on leveraging its strategic initiatives to unlock value and drive growth. The management remains confident in the company’s positioning within its markets and anticipates improvements as market conditions strengthen and strategic initiatives take effect.

