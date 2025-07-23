Envictus International Holdings Strikes Off Dormant Subsidiary

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Envictus International Holdings Limited ( (SG:BQD) ) has issued an update.

Envictus International Holdings Limited announced the striking off of its dormant subsidiary, Envictus Gifts Sdn Bhd, which had ceased operations in December 2022. This move is not expected to affect the company’s financial performance for the year ending September 2025, and no directors or substantial shareholders have any direct or indirect interest in this decision.

More about Envictus International Holdings Limited

Envictus International Holdings Limited operates in the food services industry, focusing on providing restaurant and cafe vouchers through its subsidiaries.

Average Trading Volume: 166,110

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: S$104.9M

