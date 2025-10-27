ENRG Elements Director Increases Stake Significantly

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Kopore Metals Ltd ( (AU:EEL) ) just unveiled an announcement.

ENRG Elements Limited has announced a significant change in the director’s interest, with Director Jiandong He increasing his holdings by acquiring 485,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares and 242,500,000 options. This acquisition, part of an entitlement offer, raises his total holdings to 975,000,000 shares, potentially strengthening his influence within the company and impacting shareholder dynamics.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$4.88M

