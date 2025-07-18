Enplas Completes Treasury Stock Disposal for Executive Remuneration

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Enplas ( (JP:6961) ) has shared an announcement.

Enplas Corporation has completed the payment procedures for the disposal of 6,900 shares of its treasury stock as restricted stock remuneration. This move, resolved by the Board of Directors, is aimed at aligning the interests of its executives and employees with the company’s performance, potentially enhancing motivation and retention.

More about Enplas

Enplas Corporation operates in the manufacturing industry, focusing on the production of high-precision plastic components. The company is known for its innovative solutions and serves various market sectors including automotive, electronics, and healthcare.

Average Trading Volume: 86,975

Current Market Cap: Yen35.25B

Find detailed analytics on 6961 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue