Enphase Energy Reports Strong Q3 2025 Earnings

Enphase Energy Inc ( (ENPH) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Enphase Energy Inc presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Enphase Energy, Inc., headquartered in Fremont, California, is a global leader in energy technology, specializing in microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable users to harness solar power efficiently. The company has revolutionized the solar industry with its innovative technology and comprehensive energy solutions.

In its third-quarter earnings report for 2025, Enphase Energy announced a significant revenue increase, reaching $410.4 million, marking its highest revenue level in two years. The company also reported a substantial rise in net income and earnings per share, driven by strong demand and strategic initiatives.

Key financial highlights from the quarter include a GAAP gross margin of 47.8% and a non-GAAP gross margin of 49.2%, alongside a GAAP net income of $66.6 million and a non-GAAP net income of $117.3 million. Enphase also achieved record shipments of IQ Batteries and microinverters, reflecting robust operational performance. The company continues to expand its product offerings, including the upcoming launch of the IQ9N-3P Commercial Microinverter and IQ EV Charger 2 in the U.S.

Looking ahead, Enphase Energy anticipates fourth-quarter revenue to range between $310 million and $350 million, with a focus on maintaining strong margins despite tariff impacts. The company remains committed to innovation and expansion, aiming to enhance its market position through new product introductions and strategic collaborations.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue