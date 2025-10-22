ENN Energy Holdings Advances Privatization Proposal

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

ENN Energy Holdings ( (HK:2688) ) has issued an update.

ENN Energy Holdings Limited is undergoing a pre-conditional proposal to privatize the company through a scheme of arrangement, which includes a proposed withdrawal of its listing. The company is working towards fulfilling several pre-conditions, including obtaining necessary approvals and registrations from relevant authorities, and securing approval from its independent shareholders. As of now, some pre-conditions have been met, while others are still in progress.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2688) stock is a Buy with a HK$72.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on ENN Energy Holdings stock, see the HK:2688 Stock Forecast page.

More about ENN Energy Holdings

ENN Energy Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability, operating in the energy sector. It is involved in natural gas distribution and related energy services, focusing on the Chinese market.

Average Trading Volume: 3,571,326

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$75.78B

See more data about 2688 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue