ENM Holdings Reports Profit Turnaround and Plans to Discontinue Fashion Retail Business

ENM Holdings ( (HK:0128) ) has shared an update.

ENM Holdings Limited has announced a positive profit alert, projecting a profit of approximately HK$21.0 million for the nine months ending September 2025, marking a significant turnaround from the previous year’s loss. This improvement is attributed to a small profit from its fashion retail business, cessation of its loss-making resort and recreational club business, and gains from its investment portfolio. However, the company has decided to discontinue its fashion retail business by the end of November 2025 due to ongoing challenges and a lack of sustainable profitability, which is not expected to significantly impact the group’s financial results for the year.

More about ENM Holdings

ENM Holdings Limited, incorporated in Hong Kong, operates in the luxury fashion retail sector through its subsidiary, The Swank Shop Limited, and has been engaged in this industry for numerous years. The company has faced significant challenges, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, due to weak tourist spending and economic conditions in Hong Kong.

Average Trading Volume: 782,285

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$486.9M

