Enlivex Reports Promising Interim Results in Osteoarthritis Trial

Enlivex ( (ENLV) ) has shared an update.
On March 4, 2025, Enlivex Therapeutics announced an investor webinar to discuss positive interim data from the Phase I stage of its Allocetra™ trial for knee osteoarthritis. The results showed a significant reduction in pain and improvement in joint function, with no serious adverse events reported, highlighting Allocetra™’s potential as a breakthrough treatment in a field with unmet medical needs.
Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. is a clinical-stage company specializing in macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy. The company is developing Allocetra™, a universal, off-the-shelf cell therapy aimed at reprogramming macrophages to their homeostatic state, which is crucial for immune system rebalancing and addressing life-threatening and debilitating conditions.
YTD Price Performance: -3.23%
Average Trading Volume: 113,965
Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy
Current Market Cap: $26.39M
