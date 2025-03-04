Enlivex Reports Promising Interim Results in Osteoarthritis Trial

Enlivex ( (ENLV) ) has shared an update.

On March 4, 2025, Enlivex Therapeutics announced an investor webinar to discuss positive interim data from the Phase I stage of its Allocetra™ trial for knee osteoarthritis. The results showed a significant reduction in pain and improvement in joint function, with no serious adverse events reported, highlighting Allocetra™’s potential as a breakthrough treatment in a field with unmet medical needs.

More about Enlivex

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. is a clinical-stage company specializing in macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy. The company is developing Allocetra™, a universal, off-the-shelf cell therapy aimed at reprogramming macrophages to their homeostatic state, which is crucial for immune system rebalancing and addressing life-threatening and debilitating conditions.

YTD Price Performance: -3.23%

Average Trading Volume: 113,965

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $26.39M

See more data about ENLV stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.