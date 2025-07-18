Eniro Group Surpasses SEK 510 Million in Annual Recurring Revenues

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Eniro Group AB Class A ( (SE:ENRO) ) has shared an update.

Eniro Group AB has achieved a significant milestone by exceeding SEK 510 million in annual recurring revenues, highlighting the scalability and sustainability of its business model. This growth is driven by organic improvements, enhanced customer relationships, and strategic investments in technology, positioning Eniro well in the growing demand for digitalization and AI solutions. The achievement marks a breakthrough in Eniro’s transition to a subscription-based revenue model, reinforcing its market position and commitment to delivering value to its 45,000 customers.

Eniro Group AB is a leading Nordic provider of digital services, focusing on optimizing local marketing for small and medium-sized businesses through intelligence, automation, and streamlined communication. The company operates in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, and Norway, partnering with major media groups to enhance digital presence and marketing capabilities. Eniro Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and includes Dynava, which offers customer service and directory assistance services.

Average Trading Volume: 602,621

Current Market Cap: SEK386.5M

