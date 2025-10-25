Eni S.P.A. Reports Strong Growth Amid Challenges

Eni S.P.A. ((E)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Eni S.P.A.’s recent earnings call painted a positive picture of the company’s performance, with strong production growth and strategic project execution taking center stage. Despite some challenges in the chemical segment and European gas sales, the overall sentiment was optimistic, buoyed by improved financial metrics and increased share buybacks.

Strong Upstream Production Growth

Eni reported an impressive 8.5% year-on-year growth in production, reaching 1.76 million barrels per day. This growth was significantly driven by successful projects like Vår and Azule Energy, underscoring the company’s robust upstream capabilities.

Successful Strategic Projects

The company achieved a milestone with Azule Energy starting production almost a year ahead of schedule. Additionally, a joint venture FID on Coral North LNG in Mozambique was announced, capitalizing on the high availability from Coral South, marking a significant step in Eni’s strategic project execution.

Financial Performance and Buyback Increase

Eni’s financial performance was strong, with a pro forma adjusted EBIT of EUR 3 billion, marking a 12% increase from Q2. This financial strength allowed the company to increase its share buyback to EUR 1.8 billion, reflecting confidence in its financial health.

Progress in Biofuel Strategy

In line with its sustainability goals, Eni received approval to convert part of the Sannazzaro refinery into a biorefinery. The company also plans to triple its biofuel production by 2030, highlighting its commitment to renewable energy.

Improved Balance Sheet

Eni’s balance sheet showed improvement with net debt reduced to EUR 9.9 billion and leverage at 19%. The company anticipates a pro forma leverage of 12% by year-end, indicating a strong financial position.

Chemical Segment Challenges

Despite restructuring efforts, Eni’s chemical segment faced challenges due to a tough market environment. This segment’s performance remains an area of concern amidst the company’s otherwise strong results.

European Gas Sales Decline

European gas sales volumes decreased by 15% year-on-year, primarily due to the termination of a contract with BOTAS in Turkey. This decline highlights the challenges in Eni’s gas segment.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, Eni has raised its full-year production target to 1.71-1.72 million barrels per day and revised its expected cash flow from operations to EUR 12 billion. The company is focusing on strategic initiatives, including developments in floating LNG projects and partnerships in Argentina and Mozambique, to support its transition and growth strategy.

In conclusion, Eni S.P.A.’s earnings call reflected a generally positive outlook, with strong production growth and strategic initiatives leading the way. While challenges persist in certain segments, the company’s financial performance and forward-looking guidance suggest a promising future.

