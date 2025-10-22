Eni S.p.A. Completes Treasury Share Purchase in October 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Eni S.p.A. reported the acquisition of 3,376,122 treasury shares on the Euronext Milan from October 13 to 17, 2025, at an average price of 14.8099 euros per share, totaling nearly 50 million euros. This purchase is part of a larger buyback program initiated on May 20, 2025, which has seen the company acquire 68,395,608 shares, representing 2.17% of its share capital. The move reflects Eni’s strategic efforts to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, E is a Outperform.

Eni SPA’s overall stock score is driven by strong financial performance, positive technical indicators, and a favorable earnings call. The company’s robust cash flow and strategic initiatives in upstream growth and renewable capacity are key strengths. While there are challenges in profitability and the chemical sector, the high dividend yield and strategic progress support a positive outlook.

Eni S.p.A. is an Italian multinational oil and gas company headquartered in Rome. It operates in the energy sector, focusing on the exploration, production, refining, and distribution of oil and gas. Eni is a major player in the global energy market, with operations spanning across various continents.

Average Trading Volume: 235,404

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $52.56B

