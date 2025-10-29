Eni Completes Significant Treasury Share Buyback in October 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Eni SPA ( (E) ) just unveiled an announcement.

During the period from October 20 to 24, 2025, Eni S.p.A. acquired 3,271,315 treasury shares on the Euronext Milan, representing 0.10% of its share capital, at an average price of 15.2844 euros per share. This purchase is part of a broader buyback program approved by shareholders in May 2025, aimed at enhancing shareholder value. The total consideration for these shares was approximately 50 million euros, and since the program’s inception on May 20, 2025, Eni has acquired 71,666,923 shares, equating to 2.28% of its share capital, for over 1 billion euros. As a result, Eni now holds 163,277,250 treasury shares, which is 5.19% of its share capital, reflecting its strategic focus on optimizing capital structure and shareholder returns.

Spark’s Take on E Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, E is a Outperform.

Eni SPA’s overall stock score is driven by strong earnings call results and positive technical indicators, which highlight the company’s strategic growth and operational efficiency. Financial performance shows solid cash flow and a stable balance sheet, though profitability and revenue growth remain areas for improvement. The valuation is reasonable, with a high dividend yield adding to the stock’s appeal.

More about Eni SPA

Eni S.p.A. is a prominent player in the energy sector, primarily engaged in the exploration, production, refining, and marketing of oil and natural gas. The company operates globally, focusing on sustainable energy solutions and maintaining a strong presence in both traditional and renewable energy markets.

Average Trading Volume: 234,100

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $56.31B

