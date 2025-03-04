Eni Completes 2024 Treasury Shares Buyback Program

The latest update is out from Eni SPA ( (E) ).

Eni S.p.A. announced the completion of its 2024 treasury shares buyback program, which concluded on February 20, 2025. This program, initiated in June 2024, involved the purchase of 137,725,411 shares, representing 4.19% of its share capital, for a total of approximately EUR 1.9 billion. The buyback was part of a strategy to provide additional shareholder remuneration beyond dividends. The shares acquired will be canceled as per the resolutions of the shareholders’ meeting. This move reflects Eni’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value and optimizing its capital structure.

More about Eni SPA

Eni S.p.A. is a prominent player in the oil and gas industry, headquartered in Rome, Italy. The company is involved in the exploration, production, refining, and marketing of oil and natural gas, with a significant focus on sustainable energy solutions.

YTD Price Performance: 5.23%

Average Trading Volume: 290,826

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $45.92B

