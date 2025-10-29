Eni Approves Dividend Tranche and Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Eni SPA ( (E) ) is now available.

On October 23, 2025, Eni’s Board of Directors approved the distribution of the second tranche of the 2025 dividend provision, amounting to €0.26 per share, with payments scheduled for late November. Additionally, Eni reported strong financial performance for the third quarter of 2025, with significant growth in hydrocarbon production and strategic advancements in various projects, including the development of the Coral North FLNG project and a 30% stake sale in the Baleine oilfield. The company also enhanced its renewable energy capacity and continued its transition strategy, contributing to robust financial metrics and an increased share buyback program.

The most recent analyst rating on (E) stock is a Buy with a $41.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Eni SPA stock, see the E Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on E Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, E is a Outperform.

Eni SPA’s overall stock score is driven by strong earnings call results and positive technical indicators, which highlight the company’s strategic growth and operational efficiency. Financial performance shows solid cash flow and a stable balance sheet, though profitability and revenue growth remain areas for improvement. The valuation is reasonable, with a high dividend yield adding to the stock’s appeal.

To see Spark’s full report on E stock, click here.

More about Eni SPA

Eni S.p.A. is a prominent player in the oil and gas industry, primarily engaged in the exploration, production, and distribution of hydrocarbons. The company also focuses on renewable energy and sustainability initiatives, positioning itself as a leader in energy transition strategies.

Average Trading Volume: 234,100

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $56.31B

For an in-depth examination of E stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue