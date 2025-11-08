EnerSys Q2 Earnings Call: Record Sales and Positive Outlook

EnerSys ((ENS)) has held its Q2 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

EnerSys Reports Strong Q2 Performance Amidst Challenges

EnerSys recently held its Q2 earnings call, revealing a generally positive sentiment driven by record sales and growth in key segments such as Energy Systems and Specialty. Despite facing challenges in the Motive Power segment and ongoing tariff exposure, the company’s strategic initiatives and cost-saving measures have contributed to a favorable outlook.

Record Q2 Results

EnerSys achieved a new Q2 record with net sales increasing by 8% year-over-year. The company’s adjusted operating earnings and EBITDA both rose by 13%, while adjusted diluted EPS on the base business was up 15% compared to the previous year. This performance underscores EnerSys’s ability to drive growth even in a challenging economic environment.

Energy Systems Segment Growth

The Energy Systems segment led the way with a 14% year-over-year sales increase, attributed to stronger volumes and a favorable price/mix. This resulted in a remarkable 38% increase in adjusted operating earnings, highlighting the segment’s robust performance and strategic importance to EnerSys’s overall growth.

Specialty Segment Performance

EnerSys’s Specialty segment also showed impressive results, with revenue increasing by 16% year-over-year. The segment’s adjusted operating earnings nearly doubled from the prior year, reflecting the company’s successful focus on high-growth areas.

Strong Free Cash Flow

The company reported a significant boost in free cash flow, generating $197 million for the quarter. This represents a $194 million increase from the prior year period, with a free cash flow conversion of 196% excluding 45X benefits. This strong cash flow enabled EnerSys to return $78 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends.

Shareholder Returns

EnerSys demonstrated its commitment to shareholder value by returning $78 million through share repurchases and dividends during the quarter. This move underscores the company’s strong financial position and its focus on rewarding shareholders.

Reduction in Force and Cost Savings Initiative

EnerSys is nearing completion of a reduction in force initiative aimed at supporting an $80 million annual cost-saving effort. This initiative is part of the company’s broader strategy to enhance operational efficiency and profitability.

Motive Power Segment Challenges

The Motive Power segment faced challenges, with revenue decreasing by 2% year-over-year due to lower volumes from macroeconomic headwinds. Adjusted operating margins dropped by 240 basis points, highlighting the segment’s struggles amidst market uncertainties.

Tariff Exposure

Approximately 22% of EnerSys’s U.S. sourcing is affected by tariffs, leading to an estimated $70 million annualized direct tariff exposure. This remains a significant challenge for the company as it navigates the complexities of international trade.

Market Uncertainty

Q2 orders decreased sequentially, reflecting dynamic market conditions and a lower backlog in the Motive Power segment due to tariff uncertainty and a return to pre-COVID buying patterns. This highlights the ongoing market volatility that EnerSys must manage.

Forward-Looking Guidance

EnerSys provided guidance for Q3, with expected net sales ranging from $920 million to $960 million and adjusted diluted EPS of $2.71 to $2.81 per share, including 45X benefits. Excluding 45X, adjusted diluted EPS is projected to be between $1.64 and $1.74 per share, reflecting a 46% increase at the midpoint of the range. The company anticipates continued growth in the data center, industrial, and A&D markets, despite some market variability.

In summary, EnerSys’s Q2 earnings call conveyed a positive sentiment with record sales and growth in key segments, despite facing challenges in the Motive Power segment and tariff exposure. The company’s strategic initiatives and cost-saving measures are proving effective, and its forward-looking guidance suggests continued robust performance in the coming quarters.

