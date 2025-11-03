Energy World Corporation Appoints New CFO to Drive Key Projects

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Energy World Corporation Ltd ( (AU:EWC) ) has issued an update.

Energy World Corporation Ltd has appointed Joseph Meyer as the new Chief Financial Officer, effective November 1, 2025. With extensive experience in financial leadership roles across Asia and Australia, Meyer is expected to play a crucial role in advancing the company’s projects, including the completion of the Pagbilao Power Station and LNG Hub, and the South Sulawesi LNG Liquefaction Project. This strategic appointment aims to strengthen EWC’s position in the energy market and support its ongoing efforts in the clean energy transition.

Energy World Corporation Ltd is a company involved in delivering critical energy solutions, focusing on the LNG and power sectors in the ASEAN region, particularly in the Philippines and Indonesia.

